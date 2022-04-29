Atlanta police shoot, kill murder suspect during attempt to serve warrant
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Atlanta police fatally shot a man with the City of South Fulton Friday afternoon during an attempt to execute a murder warrant, authorities confirmed.
Atlanta police said the shooting involving one of the department's police officers happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 7100 block of Hania Drive.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.
No word a what murder the suspect was connected to.
As with all officer-involved shootings in Georgia, the GBI has been called to respond and conduct its own independent investigation.
This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Atlanta Police Department in April. On April 16, officers fatally shot a man who was allegedly attacking a gas station clerk on Cascade Road.
This story is breaking. Check back for details.