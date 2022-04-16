Expand / Collapse search
Police investigate officer-involved shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SW Atlanta
About a dozen officers are investigating on Cascade Road.

ATLANTA - There's a major police presence near the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta. 

Police said one person was shot and the shooting involved two officers. 

Police blocked off a BP with yellow crime scene tape. 

Nearby, police are investigating near a Wells Fargo that appears to have a smashed window.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

