Man fatally shoots girlfriend before turning weapon on himself, deputies say

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a tragic chain of events that ended with a man fatally shooting his own girlfriend before attempting to turn the weapon on himself.

Deputies said 56-year-old David Vern Price is in critical condition from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said he shot 27-year-old Deanna Jean Rose, who was found dead when deputies arrived after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday night in Dallas, Georgia.

Deputies found Price clinging to life nearby and rushed him to an Atlanta hospital where he was in critical condition, according to police on Wednesday.

Deputies said Price will be charged with murder if he survives his injuries.

Police said Rose called 911 Sunday night because of a domestic dispute with her boyfriend at 980 Hitchcock Road.

Investigators said they determined Rose and Price were in a relationship after speaking with children inside the home and neighbors. Detectives are working to learn what led up to the argument.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any information about this incident or any information about the victim or suspect to contact them via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

People dealing with a mental health crisis can contact The Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

