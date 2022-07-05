Man escapes dangerous sport boat fire on Lake Lanier

article

What was supposed to be a Fourth of July boat ride turned into something dangerous for one boater on Lake Lanier Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Forsyth County Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews rushed to Mary Alice Park on the lake around 6 p.m. over reports of a boat fire.

At the park, firefighters found a small empty sport boat covered in flames near one of the docks.

According to officials, the solo boater had been trying to crank the boat after putting it in the lake when the vehicle went up in flames. He was able to escape without injury.

Despite efforts from two engine companies that brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes, the boat was considered a total loss.

A preliminary investigation appears that the boat had been fueled but not vented.