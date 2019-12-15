Man drives himself to Atlanta hospital after being shot on I-20

Atlanta police are searching for suspects in a shooting on Interstate 20 Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was driving on I-20 near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive when someone shot him.

The victim was struck twice in the head, but even though he was injured, he was able to drive himself to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the unidentified victim is in stable condition and is talking with investigators.

They are have not yet released any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help, please call Atlanta police.