Expand / Collapse search

Man drives himself to Atlanta fire station after being shot in chest

By
Published  June 15, 2025 12:33pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Officers said the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Atlanta Fire Station 20 on Manford Road SW around 8:45 p.m. 
    • Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to officials.

ATLANTA - A man was shot in the chest Saturday night, according to Atlanta police. 

What we know:

Officers said the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Atlanta Fire Station 20 on Manford Road SW around 8:45 p.m. 

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the shooting. They believe the shooting happened about 2 miles away from the station, in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive. 

The Source: Information from this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a press release. 

AtlantaFulton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews