Man drives himself to Atlanta fire station after being shot in chest
ATLANTA - A man was shot in the chest Saturday night, according to Atlanta police.
What we know:
Officers said the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Atlanta Fire Station 20 on Manford Road SW around 8:45 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the shooting. They believe the shooting happened about 2 miles away from the station, in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to officials.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive.
The Source: Information from this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a press release.