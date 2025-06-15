Man drives himself to Atlanta fire station after being shot in chest

article

The Brief Officers said the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Atlanta Fire Station 20 on Manford Road SW around 8:45 p.m. Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to officials.



A man was shot in the chest Saturday night, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers said the 35-year-old victim drove himself to Atlanta Fire Station 20 on Manford Road SW around 8:45 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the shooting. They believe the shooting happened about 2 miles away from the station, in the 2400 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive.