Police: Man dies in Thanksgiving shooting at NE Atlanta apartment complex

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting late Thanksgiving night in northeast Atlanta.

At around 11 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on the 900 block of New Town Circle NE after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, but he did not survive his wounds.

Homicide investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

