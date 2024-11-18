Man dies in early morning shooting on Pryor Street in Atlanta

A 39-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1100 block of Pryor Street SW around 4:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Officials say the information released so far is preliminary and could change as more details emerge.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity or any information about potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Atlanta police.