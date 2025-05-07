Clermont man charged with possession of child sex abuse material

article

The Brief Clermont man arrested by Hall County Sheriff's Office for possession of child sex abuse material. 24-year-old Trey Newton Bryson also accused of producing child pornography. Investigators were able to identify a local victim.



A man has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for possession of child sex abuse material.

What we know:

According to HCSO, investigators received a cybertip in 2022 related to "illicit" online activity involving 24-year-old Trey Newton Bryson.

Even though the investigation began in 2022, investigators were unable to gain access to Bryson’s electronic devices until recently.

Data examination of the devices was completed the morning of May 5. The investigation determined between June 18 and Sept. 22, 2022, Bryson was in possession of six images of child sex abuse material (CSAM) showing images of children between the ages of 3 and 14 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation also determined that on June 18, 2022, Bryson used a social media app to share a video of a child between the ages of 8 and 10 engaged in sexual acts with an adult male.

Investigators also found evidence that Bryson had produced three sexually explicit images of a child between 3 and 5 years of age. The local victim has been identified and the child’s family has been notified.

What's next:

Bryson was charged with possessing and producing child pornography. No additional charges are expected. Bryson was booked at the Hall County Jail just before 1 p.m. May 5. He remains in jail with no bond at this time.