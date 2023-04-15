Man dead after being shot on Oak Street SW on Atlanta's west side

A man is dead after being shot Friday night in the 1000 block of Oak Street SW on Atlanta's west side.

Atlanta Police responded to a call around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a male with gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

