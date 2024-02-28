Man in custody after fire at DeKalb County Pizza Hut

One man is in custody after officials say he confessed to setting a DeKalb County Pizza Hut on fire early Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials tell FOX 5 that firefighters were called to the restaurant on the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road at around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, crews found flames shooting through the roof of the back of the building and quickly got to work setting up lines and tackling the blaze.

Officials say the fire, which was concentrated in the area above the kitchen, was successfully extinguished after less than an hour of work. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

While crews were fighting the fire, officials say they saw a man run from the building. When he was stopped by firefighters, the man reportedly admitted to setting the blaze and was taken into custody.

The man's identity and the charges he may be facing have not been released at this time.

Arson investigators are on the scene now to determine the events that led up to the fire.

Evans Mill Road was shut down while crews work at the scene. The road has since been reopened.