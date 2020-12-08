Man critically injured in Glenwood Road apartment shooting

article

Police are investigating what led to a man being shot at an apartment complex along Glenwood Road on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Austin Oaks apartments in the 4300 block of Glenwood Road sometime before 8 p.m. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That man, whose name has not been released, was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital.

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect.

