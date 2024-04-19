Man arrested after crashing into Gwinnett patrol car with stolen vehicle, police say

A Gwinnett County man is in custody facing multiple charges after he reportedly hit a patrol vehicle while trying to escape police in a stolen car.

Officials say the incident began around 6 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to reports of a carjacking on the 6300 block of Lawrenceville Highway.

At the scene, officers say they found the victim bleeding after he was dragged behind his vehicle as it was being stolen.

Shortly afterward, investigators found the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Kalvin Robinson of Tucker on East Park Place Boulevard.

Instead of stopping, Robinson sped off, leading to a chase that ended in a parking lot on Rockbridge Road when police say Robinson rammed into the driver's side of one of the Gwinnett County Police Department's patrol vehicles.

Following the crash, Robinson fled the scene on foot. Investigators believe he was able to get away from police by getting a ride to a nearby hotel.

After over an hour and a half of searching, officers found Robinson back on East Park Place Boulevard. Officials say he had changed his clothes and tried to quickly cut his hair. He reportedly struggled with police, but officers say they were able to get him under control and safely remove a firearm he had in his pocket.

Robinson is now booked at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Kalvin Robinson (Gwinnett County Police Department)

He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction, felony fleeing, felony theft by receiving, five counts of misdemeanor obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and driving on a suspended license. He has also been served with separate warrants for theft by deception, second-degree forgery, theft by shoplifting, family violence battery, and robbery.