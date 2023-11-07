Man convicted of shooting woman in heart during 2020 money dispute in Jonesboro

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley has announced the conviction of Zion Humphreys. A Clayton County jury found Humphreys guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

During the trial, evidence was presented indicating that on May 16, 2020, Zion Humphreys posted a threatening message on Instagram towards Jayla King over a financial dispute. Later that day, King drove Humphreys to an apartment complex in Jonesboro. While inside King's vehicle, Humphreys shot her four times in the chest and torso, resulting in fatal gunshot wounds that perforated her heart. The Clayton County Police conducted an investigation, and surveillance video showed Humphreys near the crime scene shortly after the shooting.

The State's case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Perez-Espejo and Assistant District Attorney Rekiyah Baker, with Investigator Jennifer Langley and Victim Advocate Alona Johnson playing significant roles in the prosecution. The trial began on October 30, 2023, and the verdict was delivered on November 3, 2023.

The presiding judge for the case was Clayton County Superior Court Judge Jewel Scott. The sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 7, 2023.



