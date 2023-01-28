Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says

A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house.

Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.

Prosecutors said Abebe lived on Scarborough Road in Ellenwood with his son, Daniel Abebe, his son’s fiance, Alisha Price, and Price’s two children. Prosecutors said they presented evidence during the trial that indicated Hailu Abebe had been harassing his relatives, who decided to move out of the house.

The shooting happened on July 7, 2020. Prosecutors accused Hailu Abebe of coming out of his house and shooting at a moving truck. A bullet wounded Woolridge in the leg, who ran and fell in the man's yard. That's when prosecutors say Hailu Abebe walked over and fired the fatal shot into Woolridge.

Hailu Abebe's family detained him and called police.

"This is a sad story that tore a family apart," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "The family is grateful to have justice for this young man who was just starting his life."

Abebe was convicted of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and four counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.