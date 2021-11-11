Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Man convicted in murder of Hannah Bender faces life sentence

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
A jury convicted Austin Stryker (left) of murdering Hannah Bender (right) on November 10, 2021. article

A jury convicted Austin Stryker (left) of murdering Hannah Bender (right) on November 10, 2021.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia man faces life in prison after his conviction on malice murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting and stabbing of a 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman.

A jury convicted Austin Stryker after nearly six hours of deliberation Wednesday. Prosecutors said Stryker was among members of a small criminal gang in Georgia and that Hannah Bender was killed to keep her from informing authorities about a robbery.

Bender was killed in Dawson County and buried in a shallow grave in Forsyth County.

Bender, of Lumpkin County, was killed in September 2019 while riding in a pickup truck with Stryker and Isaac Huff, according to previous court testimony. She was shot in the head without warning by Stryker, according to testimony given in a plea hearing in April. She was also stabbed 32 times, according to an autopsy.

Huff is among others who faced charges in connection with Bender’s death and the disposal of the body.

As part of a plea deal, Huff will spend 12 years in prison and 18 years on probation.

Another man, Dylan Reid, pleaded guilty in April to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and other charges. He will spend 20 years in jail and 15 on probation.