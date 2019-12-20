Grand jury indict 4 in connection to murder of Hannah Bender
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - New developments on Friday in the murder case of a Dawson County woman.
A grand jury has indicted four people connected to the murder of Hannah Bender on new charges.
Austin Stryker, Isaac Huff, Jerry Harper, and Dylan Reid are now charged with violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
RELATED: Vigil held for Lumpkin County woman found dead
Lumpkin County authorities accuse Stryker of killing the 21-year-old back in September.
Advertisement
Reid, Huff, and Harper face charges of tampering with evidence and concealing the death
Bender was missing for days before investigators found her body.
RELATED: GBI: Man accused of killing Lumpkin County woman in custody