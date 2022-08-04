Man claims wife fatally shot herself, police charge him with her murder

Police charged a man with the murder of his wife after he told investigators she committed on Tuesday.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said 51-year-old Glenroy Roberts faces felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 45-year-old Claudia Roberts.

Police went to a home on Bethesda Church Road on Tuesday to investigate a reported suicide. Police found Claudia Roberts dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Glenroy Roberts told officers she shot herself after an argument.

An autopsy showed, however, that the woman had more than one gunshot wound. Investigators also found multiple shell casings were near her body.

