Man claims he was robbed, shot at after giving strangers a ride to East Point

A man claims that he was shot at in East Point on Wednesday after he gave two unknown people a ride.

According to the East Point Police Department, they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East Washington Avenue and Randall Street and located the victim near Irene Kidd Parkway and Central Avenue.

The victim told police that he picked the two people needing a ride in Lithonia. When they arrived in the area, one of passengers pulled out a gun and took the victim's iPhone. After they got out of the victim's vehicle, the person with the gun shot the man's front tire as he drove away.

Detectives with the police department are now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA