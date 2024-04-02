Man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly 'drag racing' crash in Troup County

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly "drag racing" incident in Troup County on March 10.

Two adults were killed and 3 others were injured during a crash on Antioch Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'Drag racing' crash in Troup County: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Antioch Road

One vehicle involved in the crash left the scene and the driver was unknown at the time.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, they have been working with Georgia State Patrol to identify the driver.

On April 1, the driver was identified as Willie David Rhodes Jr., 45, of LaGrange. He was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail. He is facing the following charges:

Failiure to Remain in Right Lane (Misdemeanor)

Leaving the Scene of Accident (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving *2 (Misdemeanor)

Serious Injury by Vehicle *3 (Felony)

Homicide Vehicle *2 (Felony)

Laying Drag (Misdemeanor)

Racing on Highways or Streets (Misdemeanor)

"I want to thank my team of investigators for working around the clock with our partners at the Georgia State Patrol to help identify this individual that was responsible for causing the deaths and injuries from this illegal and unfortunate event that took place". Sheriff James Woodruff