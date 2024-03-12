'Drag racing' crash in Troup County: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Antioch Road

Two people were killed and 3 others were injured after a vehicle that was drag racing in Troup County slammed into another vehicle Sunday night, officials say.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. March 10, according to Troup County Sheriff's Office. Local first responders and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Antioch Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a Chevrolet S-10 was "drag racing" another vehicle. The driver of the S-10 lost control and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was parked on the shoulder of the road with four spectators.

Two people died and three other people were seriously injured. The Troup County coroner has identified the deceased as 42-year-old Cory Maddox and 47-year-old Matalito Bass, according to The LaGrange Daily News.

The other vehicle involved in the race left the scene.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Georgia State Patrols Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) in this investigation. We are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Trooper Shiver at 706-845-4104 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

