Man charged with murder in drug-related Roswell shooting, police say

Police in Roswell said Saturday a 30-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting another man inside a Roswell bar on Friday night.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old James Densmore from Kennesaw with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Hassan Golden, a Norcross resident.

Police said officers arrived at Hooligans Tavern on Holcomb Bridge Road at 10:50 p.m. Friday to find a victim, identified as Golden, suffering from gunshot wounds.

After police attempted to render medical aid, he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where police said he died.

Officers with the Roswell Police Department and Johns Creek Police Department tracked the suspect, who fled from the scene. Police said officers arrested him nearby.

Police believe the motive was drug-related.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.

