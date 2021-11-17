Police: Man charged with killing Marietta grandmother in hit-and-run crash

Police have arrested a man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Marietta grandmother Tuesday night.

Officers say the fatal crash happened shortly before 9 p.m in front of the entrance to the Shell gas station on the 2300 block of Delk Road.

According to investigators, 58-year-old Debra Jones was trying to cross the road with her two elementary-school-aged grandchildren. When she stepped in the roadway, she was hit and injured by an unknown vehicle. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Jones' grandchildren were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or report the incident, but police say 30 minutes later, 63-year-old Dunwoody resident Howard Arden called the Marietta police say he may have hit something on Delk Road.

Arden told officers that when he got home, he realized that his vehicle had been damaged.

Police took Arden into custody and charged him with felony hit and run. Other charges may be filed after an investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Marietta Police Department at (770) 794-5357.

