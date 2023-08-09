Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 15-year-old killed in Acworth

article

A 15-year-old from Kennesaw is dead after being shot on Aug. 7 at the Cobblestone Landing Apartments in the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway, according to Acworth Police Department.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive teenager. They rendered first air until Metro EMS arrived and transported the victim to Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and arrested 22-year-old Lorenz McNeil. He is currently being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as Tayshawn Omari Dean.

No other details have been released.