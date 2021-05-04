Expand / Collapse search
Babysitter charged in Gwinnett toddler's murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said they arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said 24-year-old Malik Kyhree Kennedy is charged with felony murder and cruelty to children. 

Police said the 2-year-old's mother called 911 when she said her daughter was not breathing at an apartment complex on Venture Parkway in Duluth

Police said Kennedy, the mother's boyfriend, was watching the child while she was working. 

The fire department attempted to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials said the child had several bruises on the cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions, a swollen forehead and bruises on the body. 

Police said a recent autopsy determined the cause of death was a homicide, indicating an injury to the back of the head. 

Kennedy is being held without bond in Gwinnett County Jail. 

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

