Suspect in Mississippi car break-ins may be in Atlanta, authorities urge public assistance
ATLANTA - Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with three vehicle burglaries that occurred in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on June 11.
What we know:
According to authorities, the burglaries happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with all three vehicles parked near childcare facilities at the time. Investigators say the suspect stole bags and wallets from each car.
The man was described as wearing a blue hat with a red brim and a large red "M," a black sweatshirt with white floral patterns, purple and white floral shorts, and white shoes. He was reportedly driving a silver or champagne-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Louisiana dealership tag: DI69654.
What we don't know:
Officials believe the suspect may now be in the Atlanta area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.
The Source: Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta provided the information and images.