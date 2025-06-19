Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Mississippi car break-ins may be in Atlanta, authorities urge public assistance

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2025 7:31pm EDT
The Brief

    • Suspect involved in three vehicle burglaries in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, stole bags and wallets from cars parked near childcare facilities.
    • Suspect described as wearing distinctive clothing and driving a silver or champagne-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Louisiana dealership tag.
    • Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta seeks public assistance, offering anonymous tip submission options for identifying the suspect, who may be in the Atlanta area.

ATLANTA - Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with three vehicle burglaries that occurred in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on June 11.

What we know:

According to authorities, the burglaries happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with all three vehicles parked near childcare facilities at the time. Investigators say the suspect stole bags and wallets from each car.

The man was described as wearing a blue hat with a red brim and a large red "M," a black sweatshirt with white floral patterns, purple and white floral shorts, and white shoes. He was reportedly driving a silver or champagne-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Louisiana dealership tag: DI69654.

What we don't know:

Officials believe the suspect may now be in the Atlanta area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.

The Source: Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta provided the information and images.

