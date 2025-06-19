Suspect in Mississippi car break-ins may be in Atlanta, authorities urge public assistance

article

The Brief Suspect involved in three vehicle burglaries in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, stole bags and wallets from cars parked near childcare facilities. Suspect described as wearing distinctive clothing and driving a silver or champagne-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Louisiana dealership tag. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta seeks public assistance, offering anonymous tip submission options for identifying the suspect, who may be in the Atlanta area.



Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with three vehicle burglaries that occurred in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on June 11.

What we know:

According to authorities, the burglaries happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with all three vehicles parked near childcare facilities at the time. Investigators say the suspect stole bags and wallets from each car.

The man was described as wearing a blue hat with a red brim and a large red "M," a black sweatshirt with white floral patterns, purple and white floral shorts, and white shoes. He was reportedly driving a silver or champagne-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Louisiana dealership tag: DI69654.

What we don't know:

Officials believe the suspect may now be in the Atlanta area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting "CSGA" to 738477.