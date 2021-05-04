GBI: Child pornography, drugs found in Gwinnett County man's home

A Gwinnett County man is in custody after an investigation into his alleged possession of child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they began to investigate 24-year-old Travis Clark's online activity after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On April 30, agents contacted Clark and got a warrant to search his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

During the search, officials say they found content depicting the sexual exploitation of children and marijuana growing at the home.

Clark is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children for alleged possession of child pornography, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and two counts of manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

Another occupant of the home, identified as Keith Whitaker, was also charged with two counts of manufacturing and possession of marijuana.

Both men are now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

