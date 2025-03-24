Man charged with murdering Georgia grandmother was in country illegally, ICE says

article

The Brief A man charged with the murder of a Cobb County grandmother had entered the country illegally and was the subject of a deportation order since 2023, officials say. Police have been investigating the death of 52-year-old Camillia Williams after her body was discovered in some bushes in a yard on the 200 block of Pat Mell Road near South Cobb Drive. The Department of Homeland Security said that Rivas entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and had been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.



A man accused of murdering a Cobb County grandmother after allegedly strangling her had entered the United States illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says.

The agency tells FOX News that 21-year-old Hector David Sagastume Rivas had been caught and released at the southern border in March 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cobb County police investigating suspicious death on Pat Mell Road

The backstory:

Police in Cobb County began their investigation after the body of 52-year-old Camillia Williams was discovered in some bushes in a yard on the 200 block of Pat Mell Road near South Cobb Drive.

Cobb County police spent at least two days in the neighborhood gathering evidence. Days later, they announced that they had charged Rivas with Williams' killing.

According to an arrest warrant, Rivas physically assaulted Williams, placing her in a chokehold and causing her to lose consciousness. Once she was unconscious, the suspect allegedly told police he put both knees and his full body weight on her neck, leading to her death.

The murder occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 12, investigators say.

Rivas has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Cobb County Police Department. He remains in custody without bond.

What we know:

Speaking to FOX News, the Department of Homeland Security said that Rivas entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and had been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

"He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration," the agency said in a statement. "A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023."

ICE said that it has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets," a department spokesperson said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter):

What you can do:

The investigation into Williams' death is still active and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.