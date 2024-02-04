Man charged in crash that killed Georgia State Patrol trooper denied bond

A man charged in the death of a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop made his first court appearance over the weekend.

Gerson Rodriguez appeared in Gwinnett County magistrate's court where he was denied bond. Rodriguez is facing several charges, including felony murder, in the death of GSP Trooper Jimmy Cenescar.

Cenescar died after a crash on Jan. 28 while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85. Cenescar's vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

His funeral is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Gerson Rodriguez (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Authorities identified Rodriguez as the suspect. He was arrested on Feb. 2 in Norcross. He also faces charges of first-degree homicide, felony fleeing and attempting to allude.

Rodriguez was being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Funeral arrangements for Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar

Jimmy Cenescar

Trooper Cenescar had been employed as a trooper since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School.

Cenescar was an officer with the Atlanta Police Department before becoming a trooper.

In October 2021, he was credited with saving the life of a man who had driven his car off a bridge in northwest Atlanta and onto a train track about 50 feet below.

Funeral Home Visitation Hours

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday Feb. 8

Crowell Brothers Funeral Home; 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Funeral Service

11 a.m. Friday Feb. 9

Mount Paran Church; 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta

Burial

Follows immediately after funeral service at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens; 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton.