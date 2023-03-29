Man caught with knives, scissors at Atlanta's airport

Atlanta Police can count at least two times that a man carrying knives caused a commotion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities have no indication Kenny Royal set out to harm or threaten anyone.

Still, in the latest incident, the man was at the rental car center, pulled a knife out of a bag and began waving it.

An employee was frightened and called the police.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kenny Royal (Atlanta Police Department)

Two officers quickly responded, detaining Royal. The other opened his bag.

Inside, he found 20 knives and scissors.

Royal was given a warning and taken a local hospital for a psychological exam.