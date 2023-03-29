Expand / Collapse search

Man caught with knives, scissors at Atlanta's airport

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Another bizarre crime at Atlanta's airport: Man caught carrying knives, scissors

Atlanta Police say a man was found carrying at least 20 sharp objects, including knives and scissors, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Those items were in his bag. Authorities say the man's behavior was strange, but they do not believe he was threatening airport patrons or employees.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police can count at least two times that a man carrying knives caused a commotion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities have no indication Kenny Royal set out to harm or threaten anyone.

Still, in the latest incident, the man was at the rental car center, pulled a knife out of a bag and began waving it.

An employee was frightened and called the police.

Image 1 of 5

Kenny Royal  (Atlanta Police Department)

Two officers quickly responded, detaining Royal. The other opened his bag.

Inside, he found 20 knives and scissors.

Royal was given a warning and taken a local hospital for a psychological exam.