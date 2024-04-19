Man caught recording woman at Snellville Publix wanted by police

Gwinnett Police say a woman caught a man using his cell phone to record a video under her clothing while grocery shopping.

The disturbing incident happened on April 11 at a Publix on Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Now, police need your help identifying him.

"Essentially what happened is the woman was in the produce section looking at some produce and she said she felt something behind her. At that point she turned around and saw a young man behind her and she saw the man's phone was on the floor, and the camera mode was activated meaning he was recording her or taking photographs of her," said Sgt. Michele Pihera with Gwinnett County Police.

FOX 5 spoke with concerned Publix shoppers Friday. "That is very disturbing and shocking because in this area, I see a lot of women by themselves shopping so that's very disturbing to hear," said Megan Monghan.

Sgt. Pihera says the woman briefly confronted the man and he left. She says the victim and a store employee contacted police to make a report, and the incident appears to be isolated.

"I think that as a community, we don't need to be concerned that this is happening everywhere," said Sgt. Pihera. "In my years of being a public information officer for our department, something like this happens very, very rarely.

Police ask if you recognize the person in the photos, you contact them or @stopcrimeatl at 404.577.8477.