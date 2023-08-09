Man caught on camera stealing jar of money from farm store

A man dressed in a pink shirt and purple pants walked into a local farm store and walked out with money from a jar.

The store, located in the 4000 block of Clarks Bridge Road, is meant for locals in the rural community and workers at the farm to grab milk and other staples quickly using the honor system.

However, on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 6, a uniquely dressed bald man entered the store, opened the fridge and then closed it. His actions were all caught by a store surveillance camera.

Afterward, he walks over to get a bag, which he uses to open the jar containing the honor jar full of cash payments. He can be seen stuffing the money from the jar into the bag.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies describe the man as being about 6-feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds with a skinny build. He was wearing a pink or light red knit pullover shirt with purple pants. Investigators believe the man is in his mid-50s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Vaughan at 770-531-3153.