Man caught on camera entering vehicles in Jackson, police say

Henry County police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into multiple cars in a local subdivision days before Christmas.

Investigators say between 4:30 and 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 19, the man was seen entering multiple vehicles in the Fieldcrest Estates subdivision off of Ashby Drive in Jackson.

Police described the man as wearing a black ski mask, a gray or light-colored hoodie, and jeans.

After the alleged break-ins, the man escaped in a dark-colored vehicle - possibly a Jeep Gladiator - which was followed by a white Jeep.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8394, the Henry County Non-emergency dispatch at (770) 957-9121 or send texts to (770) 220-7009.