Police arrest man carrying handgun on Peachtree Road

Increased patrols led to police apprehending a man walking along Peachtree Street with a handgun in his hand, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call of shots fired on the afternoon of June 10 near 2121 Peachtree Road.

Officers found the armed man and approached him in a "safe manner" before detaining him.

Police found a discarded weapon nearby, and the man admitted it was his, saying he drew the gun after an unknown person aggressively approached him. He told police the weapon fired after he dropped it, then it fired a second time after he kicked it.

The man was booked in City Jail and faces reckless conduct charges.

Police said there were no injuries.

"We are pleased by the quick response of these officers and we are proud of the work they did to safely apprehend this suspect," an APD spokesperson said.

The department touted increased patrols, part of newly-appointed Police Chief Rodney Bryant's summer safety plan, as one reason officers were able to respond in force quickly.

"We've seen an uptick in crime throughout our city and I want to reassure the citizens of Atlanta that the Atlanta Police Department will remain vigilant throughout this entire Summer," Bryant said during a June press conference following his appointment.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.