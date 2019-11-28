Man carjacked at gunpoint while attempting to make a bank deposit

Atlanta Police are searching for the suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint while he was trying to make a deposit at a bank on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim went to the Bank of America in the 1700 block of Howell Mill Road around 11:30 p.m. The male victim got out of his 2020 Range Rover but left it unlocked and running in the parking lot.

A male suspect then entered the car. The victim got into his car and began a struggle with the suspect. At one point, the car was put into gear and hit a pole. The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim before driving a short distance away and ultimately abandoning the vehicle. The suspect entered a second suspect's car and drove away.

The victim told police his cell phone, laptop, and $1,800 in cash were stolen.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects.

