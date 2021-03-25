Expand / Collapse search
Man calls 911, confesses to shooting death of girlfriend, her uncle, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Canton
FOX 5 Atlanta

CANTON, Ga. - Investigators said a 30-year-old man after calling 911 can confessing to the shooting death of his girlfriend and her uncle in their Canton home on Tuesday night.

Kristopher Martin Johnson, 30, of Canton, was arrested by Cherokee County deputies and Canton police without incident in the parking lot of the Ingles located along Riverstone Parkway near Waleska Street shortly after making that call around 8 p.m., police said.

Investigators later discovered the bodies of 30-year-old Marie Payne and 65-year-old Thomas Richard Donaldson dead inside their home along Old Donaldson Road.

Investigators have not released a motive behind the deadly shootings.

Johnson was charged with two counts each of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

