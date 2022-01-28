Man breaks into Oconee County country club

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators have released images showing a burglary at an Oconee County golf club back in December.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the Lane Creek Golf Club at 1201 Club Drive in Bishop.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect entered through an unlocked window.

The suspect made off with about $550 from two cash registers after being inside for about an hour.

Investigators said the suspect caught his face the entire time.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Pilcher at 706-769-3945 or mpilcher@oconeesheriff.org.

