Man beaten by Gwinnett police officers sues for damages

A man punched and kicked by Gwinnett County police officers in 2017 is suing Gwinnett County, former Gwinnett Police Chief Butch Ayers and the officers involved in the incident.

The complaint, filed Sept. 10, seeks compensatory damages for injuries Hollins sustained in the altercation, punitive damages and attorney fees.

Cell phone cameras captured Demetrius Hollins being beaten and kicked by officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Robert McDonald on April 12, 2017. The officers allegedly punched Hollins in the face and tasted him during a traffic stop for allegedly minor violations. At the time, Hollins was not armed.

Hollins and his lawyers, Justin Miller and L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

Attorneys say Hollins suffers from PTSD two years later.

"I believe the Gwinnett County DA office did their best for prosecuting two officers that terrorized me that day," Hollins said. "I'd like to thank people that stood up, fought for me in that tough time. I like to believe the more that we come together as a nation, great things will happen."

GCPD fired Bongiovanni and McDonald and charged them with multiple crimes. Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and was sentenced to six months in a work-release program with 10 years probation. McDonald was found guilty of aggravated assault, battery and violating his oath of office and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

Hollins, 21 years old at the time of his April 2017 encounter, told jurors Robert McDonald put a gun to Hollins' head after Bongiovanni had already punched him, used a Taser on him several times and handcuffed him.

Recently appointed Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure says his department is on board with a new Police Citizens Advisory Board.

"We feel like the Gwinnett County Police Department, we do things the right way, we care about our citizens, we care about our community, and I’m honored to lead these men and women, and I promise you they’re some of most professional law enforcement folks in the country. That includes our non-sworn personnel, I might add. Does that mean that we’re perfect? No, it doesn’t. The beauty of having the community advisory board is to take these ideas from our citizens and try to become more perfect," McClure said.

