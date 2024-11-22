Man arrested Thursday for stabbing brother in Marietta

A domestic dispute between two brothers ended tragically Thursday afternoon, leaving one man dead and another in custody.

Marietta police were called to a residence on Mountain View Drive NE at approximately 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Jonathan Hightower of Marietta suffering from a single puncture wound to his chest.

Emergency responders from the Marietta Fire Department provided aid, but Jonathan Hightower succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The suspect, 41-year-old Sherman Hightower, remained at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Police confirmed that the victim and suspect were brothers.

Sherman Hightower has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony murder. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.