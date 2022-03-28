Man arrested in Paulding County triple-murder, deputies search for second suspect

article

Law enforcement officials have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people dead in a Paulding County neighborhood.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle for the deadly triple shooting on March 21 at a home on Chesapeake Way in Rockmart.

Two people were dead at the scene and one victim died later: 42-year-old Clinton Matthew Aiola, 30-year-old Cody Daniel Fuller and 30-year-old Davauntee Anthony Ramsay.

The report of the triple shooting came in at 10:49 p.m. from at home at 251 Chesapeake Way. The caller said two people came to the home to meet with three men.

Police believe Favors-Battle and another person come to the home to rob the victims.

The sheriff's office said Favors-Battle is in Paulding County chair on three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob or murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and a probation violation. Authorities anticipate additional charges for Favors-Battle.

U.S. Marshals and Paulding County deputies are still searching for the suspect.

