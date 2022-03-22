2 dead, 1 in critical condition in Paulding County neighborhood triple shooting

Deputies said two people are dead and another is in critical condition in a hospital after a Monday night shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office hasn't identified any victims or suspects, saying the investigation is in its early stages and not all victims' families have been notified.

The report of the triple shooting came in at 10:49 p.m. from at home at 251 Chesapeake Way. The caller said two people came to the home to meet with three men.

Investigators said its unclear what led up to the deadly gunfire.

One injured person went to an Atlanta-area hospital.

Detectives said anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

