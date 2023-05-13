Man arrested in Lilburn for breaking into cars, home

article

Arturo Miguel Magana-Albino, 36, of Lilburn was arrested on May 11 for multiple charges, including burglary and entering vehicles. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at Regent Park in Hoschton after a male had been caught trespassing on several properties and entering vehicles. Further investigation revealed that the man had entered a residence as well. The Sheriff's Office was able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.

Magana-Albino is currently in the Jackson County Jail, and he has been charged with burglary, three counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit theft, and loitering/prowling. The Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to report any suspicious activity or crimes to their local law enforcement agencies by calling 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (706) 367-8718. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Anonymous Tip Line at (706) 367-3784.