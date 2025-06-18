Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after West Midtown traffic stop

Drug trafficking arrest in West Midtown

Atlanta police have released video of a drug trafficking arrest on June 6. They reportedly found more than 10 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle and $4K in cash.

    • Atlanta police seized over 10 pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in cash, and a vacuum-sealing machine during a June 6 traffic stop in West Midtown.
    • The driver, Miguel Marsetti, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.
    • Jail records indicate Marsetti was released the next day on a $30,000 bond.

ATLANTA - A routine traffic stop in West Midtown led to a significant drug bust, according to Atlanta police.

On June 6, investigators pulled over a vehicle on Northside Drive for a registration violation. The driver, identified as Miguel Marsetti, was taken into custody after officers discovered more than 10 pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in cash, and a vacuum-sealing machine inside the vehicle.

Marsetti was arrested and is now facing multiple drug-related charges. Fulton County jail records show he was released the following day on a $30,000 bond.

