Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after West Midtown traffic stop

The Brief Atlanta police seized over 10 pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in cash, and a vacuum-sealing machine during a June 6 traffic stop in West Midtown. The driver, Miguel Marsetti, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses. Jail records indicate Marsetti was released the next day on a $30,000 bond.



A routine traffic stop in West Midtown led to a significant drug bust, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

On June 6, investigators pulled over a vehicle on Northside Drive for a registration violation. The driver, identified as Miguel Marsetti, was taken into custody after officers discovered more than 10 pounds of marijuana, $4,000 in cash, and a vacuum-sealing machine inside the vehicle.

What's next:

Marsetti was arrested and is now facing multiple drug-related charges. Fulton County jail records show he was released the following day on a $30,000 bond.