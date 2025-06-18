City of Milton bans fireworks near properties with horses

article

The Brief Milton has banned fireworks within 200 yards of properties with horses, starting next week. The new law applies year-round and includes both loud and silent fireworks. City leaders say the ban aims to protect horses and nearby barns from stress and potential harm.



Just in time for Fourth of July festivities, the City of Milton is implementing a new law aimed at protecting horses and their stables from the stress and dangers of fireworks.

What we know:

Starting next week, residents will be prohibited from setting off fireworks — including both loud and silent varieties — within 200 yards of any property that houses equines. The ordinance, approved by city leaders on Monday, is designed to minimize the risk of injury or distress to horses, which are often easily startled by loud noises.

The ban will apply year-round and covers all properties that fall within the designated proximity to horse farms. City officials released a map identifying affected areas to help residents understand the boundaries of the restriction.

Courtesy City of Milton

What they're saying:

Milton officials say the law balances holiday celebrations with animal safety and encourages the community to be mindful of its rural character and equestrian population. Click here for more information.