AT&T bringing high-speed internet to Forest Park residents, businesses
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park residents and businesses are now connected to lightning-fast internet, thanks to a major infrastructure upgrade from AT&T.
What we know:
Local leaders and AT&T officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the official arrival of AT&T Fiber in the city. The new service brings high-speed internet to more than 5,000 homes and businesses, with speeds reaching up to 5 gigabits per second.
What they're saying:
With this expansion, Forest Park joins more than 60,000 other customers across Clayton County who now have access to AT&T’s fiber network. City officials say the upgrade is a significant step forward in closing the digital divide and supporting economic growth in the community.