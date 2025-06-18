AT&T bringing high-speed internet to Forest Park residents, businesses

The Brief AT&T Fiber has launched in Forest Park, bringing high-speed internet to over 5,000 homes and businesses. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday with local leaders and AT&T officials to mark the milestone. Forest Park joins more than 60,000 Clayton County customers now connected to AT&T’s fiber network.



Forest Park residents and businesses are now connected to lightning-fast internet, thanks to a major infrastructure upgrade from AT&T.

What we know:

Local leaders and AT&T officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the official arrival of AT&T Fiber in the city. The new service brings high-speed internet to more than 5,000 homes and businesses, with speeds reaching up to 5 gigabits per second.

What they're saying:

With this expansion, Forest Park joins more than 60,000 other customers across Clayton County who now have access to AT&T’s fiber network. City officials say the upgrade is a significant step forward in closing the digital divide and supporting economic growth in the community.