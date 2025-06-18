Kids in SW Atlanta receive free glasses thanks to YMCA, Georgia Lions
ATLANTA - Some children in southwest Atlanta are seeing the world in a whole new way, thanks to a free vision program hosted at a local summer camp.
What we know:
On Tuesday, kids attending summer day camps at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA received free eye screenings, exams, and glasses through a partnership with the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. The Sight For Kids initiative aims to ensure children can thrive both academically and socially by addressing vision issues early.
What they're saying:
Organizers say providing glasses at a young age can help prevent emotional, social, and psychological challenges. One coordinator noted the importance of kids selecting their own frames, saying, "When you choose your own glasses as a child, you're more likely to wear them. But the fact that they will be able to see so much better when they get the glasses — it's going to be life-changing."
What's next:
Free vision screenings are being offered this summer at eight YMCA locations across metro Atlanta.