Kids in SW Atlanta receive free glasses thanks to YMCA, Georgia Lions

The Brief Children at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA summer camp received free eye exams and glasses, thanks to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. Organizers say early vision correction can prevent emotional, social, and psychological challenges in kids. Free vision screenings are taking place at eight YMCA locations across Metro Atlanta this summer.



Some children in southwest Atlanta are seeing the world in a whole new way, thanks to a free vision program hosted at a local summer camp.

What we know:

On Tuesday, kids attending summer day camps at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA received free eye screenings, exams, and glasses through a partnership with the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. The Sight For Kids initiative aims to ensure children can thrive both academically and socially by addressing vision issues early.

What they're saying:

Organizers say providing glasses at a young age can help prevent emotional, social, and psychological challenges. One coordinator noted the importance of kids selecting their own frames, saying, "When you choose your own glasses as a child, you're more likely to wear them. But the fact that they will be able to see so much better when they get the glasses — it's going to be life-changing."

What's next:

Free vision screenings are being offered this summer at eight YMCA locations across metro Atlanta.