Expand / Collapse search

Kids in SW Atlanta receive free glasses thanks to YMCA, Georgia Lions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 18, 2025 7:53am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Children at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA summer camp received free eye exams and glasses, thanks to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation.
    • Organizers say early vision correction can prevent emotional, social, and psychological challenges in kids.
    • Free vision screenings are taking place at eight YMCA locations across Metro Atlanta this summer.

ATLANTA - Some children in southwest Atlanta are seeing the world in a whole new way, thanks to a free vision program hosted at a local summer camp.

What we know:

On Tuesday, kids attending summer day camps at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA received free eye screenings, exams, and glasses through a partnership with the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. The Sight For Kids initiative aims to ensure children can thrive both academically and socially by addressing vision issues early.

What they're saying:

Organizers say providing glasses at a young age can help prevent emotional, social, and psychological challenges. One coordinator noted the importance of kids selecting their own frames, saying, "When you choose your own glasses as a child, you're more likely to wear them. But the fact that they will be able to see so much better when they get the glasses — it's going to be life-changing."

What's next:

Free vision screenings are being offered this summer at eight YMCA locations across metro Atlanta.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. 

AtlantaEducationNews