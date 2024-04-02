Man arrested in LaGrange for beating woman multiple times, police say

A woman, Cecilia Hyatt, was seriously injured during a domestic dispute on March 27, according to LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block Vernon Road around midnight after receiving a report of significant brain trauma to a woman. Detectives were called in to investigate after officers saw Hyatt's injuries.

The investigation revealed that John Houston Whitworth had allegedly assaulted Hyatt multiple times between March 22 and March 24, causing her serious brain injury. Hyatt is being treated and is reportedly stable at this time.

On April 1, Whitworth was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Shaw at (706) 883-2635. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, and callers may qualify for a cash reward.



