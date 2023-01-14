Man arrested in LaGrange after telling officers he stabbed his wife, police say

Police in LaGrange said a man involved in a car crash was detained and later arrested for murder after he admitted to stabbing his wife on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Timothy Mobley was booked in Troup County Jail for murdering his wife, Miranda Mobley.

LaGrange police said officers initially went to Lukken Industrial Drive at around 4:54 p.m. and found Timothy Mobley, who was driving one of the cars involved in the wreck. He told police he had just stabbed his wife at their home on Troup Street.

Police detained him and officers went to the home to check on the victim. She was dead when police got there.

Police didn't explain the motive for the stabbing.

