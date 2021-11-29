Man arrested in food delivery driver's murder in southwest Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta said officers arrested the gunman who shot and killed a food delivery driver near where he worked in southwest Atlanta during the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

Terrance Edwards, 36, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigator said Edwards shot the 41-year-old delivery driver on the sidewalk along Oak Street near Lee Street just after 1 a.m. Atlanta police said the two men got into some kind of argument with another man. The altercation escalated and shots were fired.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

On Saturday, Edwards turned surrendered himself to the Atlanta Police Department. He was then booked into the Fulton County jail where he is being held without bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS