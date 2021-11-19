Food delivery driver gunned down in SW Atlanta

A food delivery driver is dead after police say he was gunned down near where he worked in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

The shooting took place on Oak Street near the intersection with Lee Street and right at the Interstate 20 entrance ramp.

Police say just after 1 a.m. Friday the driver was picking up an order at the Oak Street Eats when he got into some kind of argument with another man. The altercation escalated and shots were fired.

Paramedics rushed the 41-year-old delivery driver to Grady Memorial Hospital. Sadly, doctors were unable to save his life.

Officials have not released the victim's identity or said whether he lived in the area or what set off the argument between him and the shooter.

Investigators have also not released any information about a possible suspect or get-away vehicle.

A white car, believed to possibly belong to the victim, was towed from the scene.

The shooting happened near a BP gas station that police say may have surveillance video that can help them with the investigation.

The unexpected shooting has stunned others who work at the co-op kitchen.

"I am actually shocked. I am shocked because I work here. I come here early in the morning. It's not safe, it's dangerous. So I'm scared for my safety and I am scared for everyone's safety in the neighborhood," said delivery driver Chanel Phillip.

One of the restaurant owners told FOX 5 she fear something like this would happen.

"Us as restaurant owners here at this cloud kitchen are supposed to provide the security for ourselves even though we pay an enormous amount of rent here and they know the type of community this is," restaurant owner Keiandra Payton complained.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

